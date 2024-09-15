Watch CBS News

Passage: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who recently left us, including renowned stage and film actor James Earl Jones, who appeared on screen in "Field of Dreams," and "off screen" as the voice of Darth Vader in "Star Wars."
