Passage: Actress Piper Laurie & singer Rudolph Isley "Sunday Morning" looks back at two exceptional artists who died this week: Singer-songwriter Rudolph Isley, who as part of the Isley Brothers was behind such classics as "Shout" and "It's Your Thing"; and Academy Award-nominated actress Piper Laurie, who made lasting impressions in such films as "The Hustler," "Children of a Lesser God," and "Carrie."