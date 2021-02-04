Parkland parent on Marjorie Taylor Greene and the reality of school shootings Ahead of a House vote on Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, parents of the victims of the Parkland school shooting are calling for her removal from committee assignments. In a letter to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the group Stand with Parkland wrote it is concerned about her "reluctance to recognize the reality of mass shootings." Tony Montalto, president of Stand with Parkland and the father of a 14-year-old killed in the shooting, joined CBSN to discuss his reaction, and what the organization is working on to help keep schools safe.