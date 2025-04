Owner of comics shop that relies on imports fears it won't survive Trump tariffs The early casualties of the trade war are not just investors, but small businesses as well. Nancy Cordes talks to a comic book store owner concerned his business won't survive President Trump's new tariffs. Then, Lana Zak speaks to a crane operator for Stellantis who fears she could be included in the company's temporary layoffs. Kelly O'Grady joins for analysis of today's Wall Street losses.