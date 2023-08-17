Outrage grows over Maui wildfire response; survivor describes hiding in pool A sole official in Maui is tasked with deciding when to activate warning sirens that sound out on Hawaii's second-largest island during emergencies. In the case of blazing wildfires that leveled the historic town of Lahaina and left over 100 dead last week, that official chose not to sound the alarms -- a decision he is now defending. CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti has more on the wildfire response. And Kristina Lee-Garrido, who was visiting Lahaina when the wildfire started, joined CBS News with her thoughts on the lack of warning and her recount of survival by hiding in a pool.