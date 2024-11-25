Watch CBS News

Orlando Pride's Marta on winning first NWSL title

The Orlando Pride defeated the Washington Spirit to claim the NWSL Championship. Brazilian soccer icon Marta, the all-time leading scorer in Women's World Cup history, joins "CBS Mornings" to talk about how she celebrated her first league title.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.