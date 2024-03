"Oppenheimer" wins 7 Oscars: Everything to know about this year's Academy Awards "Oppenheimer" won big, Al Pacino skipped announcing the Best Picture nominations, John Cena presented naked and Ryan Gosling stole the show with a rendition of "I'm Just Ken." "Entertainment Tonight" co-hosts Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier go through the biggest moments from the 2024 Oscars.