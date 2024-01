"Oppenheimer" and "Succession" dominate major awards at Golden Globes The Golden Globe Awards returned after a tumultuous few years with a revamped ceremony hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" dominated the film categories, and Lily Gladstone made history as the first Native American to win a Golden Globe. On the television side, "The Bear" and "Succession" won big. "Entertainment Tonight" co-host Nischelle Turner has all the details.