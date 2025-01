Operation underway to send hundreds of troops to U.S. southern border An operation to deploy 1,000 Army personnel and 500 Marines to the U.S.-Mexico border is underway, according to senior military officials. The troops will assist with immigration enforcement in El Paso, Texas, and San Diego, California. U.S. border agents have also been instructed to deport migrants crossing illegally without allowing them to go through the asylum process. Omar Villafranca has details.