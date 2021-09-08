Live

Opening arguments set to begin in the case of Elizabeth Holmes

The former founder of Silicon Valley startup Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes, and her ex-business partner, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, are accused of defrauding investors and patients by falsely claiming their technology could test for a wide range of medical conditions with just a finger prick and a few drops of blood. Consumer investigative correspondent Anna Werner spoke with the former Wall Street Journal reporter who broke the story about text messages that could complicate Holmes' defense.
