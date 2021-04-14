Live

Watch CBSN Live

Open: This is Face the Nation, March 6

The primary races are heating up, and “Face the Nation” has the latest, with Republican presidential candidates Donald Trump, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, RNC chair Reince Priebus, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and others
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.