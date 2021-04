Open: This is Face the Nation, January 1 CBS' "Face the Nation" kicks off 2017 with a panel of groundbreaking authors - Isabel Wilkerson, J.D. Vance, Diane Guerrero, and Amani Al-Khatahtbeh - and also takes a look at the shifting tide of American politics with journalists Michele Norris, Jeffrey Goldberg, Michael Gerson, and David Frum.