Olympian: Postponing event was "right" choice... Kerri Walsh Jennings, a three-time gold medal-winning beach volleyball star and mom of three, was set to compete for Team USA in what might have been her last Olympics before the 2020 Tokyo games were canceled, the first time the event has been called off since World War II. Dana Jacobson spoke with her about the impact postponement had on her and her prospects of competing again.