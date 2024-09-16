Ohio town on edge as lies amplified by Trump about migrants amp up threat of violence Springfield, Ohio, is increasing security as unfounded claims about Haitian immigrants, many of whom are legal residents, have led to a series of threats against schools and city buildings. The baseless claims have been amplified by former President Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, who doubled down on his comments over the weekend despite there being no evidence. Nikole Killion reports on the growing controversy.