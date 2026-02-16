Obama slams social media "clown show" after Trump's racist post In an appearance on a podcast hosted by Brian Tyler Cohen published on Saturday, former President Barack Obama criticized the tone of political discourse. "There's this sort of clown show that's happening in social media and on television," Obama said in his first comments since President Trump posted a racist depiction of him and Michelle as apes. The White House said a staffer "erroneously made the post," and it was later taken down.