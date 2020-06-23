NYC's Lincoln Center, closed due to COVID-19, finds healing through the arts New York City's Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, for the first time in its 61 year history, is closed. Recently, "CBS This Morning" was allowed onto the grounds to find out how they are still discovering ways to connect with their audience and find healing through the arts. Anthony Mason interviews president and CEO Henry Timms and listens to a very special performance from Tony-nominated actor and singer Norm Lewis.