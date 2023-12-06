Watch CBS News

Norman Lear, legendary TV producer, dies at 101

Norman Lear, the legendary television producer who created groundbreaking series such as "All in the Family," "Maude," "The Jeffersons" and "One Day at a Time," has died, CBS News has confirmed. He was 101.
