Norah O’Donnell goes "Person to Person" with the cast of "Ted Lasso" "Person to Person with Norah O’Donnell" brings viewers the most intimate type of interview, going beyond the headlines through thoughtful conversation. In this episode, O'Donnell sits down with the cast of "Ted Lasso" for often laugh-out-loud-funny interviews. She speaks with Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein about the show’s success and what they bring to their characters and attends a soccer match in West London with breakout stars Brendan Hunt, Toheeb Jimoh and Kola Bokinni.