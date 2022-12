Noah Cyrus talks about album, "The Hardest Part," recovery from addiction, and family Vladimir Duthiers sits down with singer-songwriter Noah Cyrus to discuss her debut album, "The Hardest Part," and the heavy topics she touches on in her latest music -- from contemplating suicide to recovering from drug addiction. She talked to "CBS Mornings" about overcoming those struggles, what inspires her songwriting, and her family's ties to the music industry.