Newly released surveillance video shows suspects in deadly Miami-Dade County banquet hall shooting Newly released surveillance video shows the suspects in a deadly Miami-Dade County shooting. In the footage, three people wearing ski masks and hoodies jump out of a white Nissan Pathfinder. Police say the suspects fired at a crowd outside a banquet hall early Sunday, killing two people and wounding more than 20 others. Meg Oliver has the latest on the investigation.