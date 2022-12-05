Watch CBS News

New trailer for "Harry & Meghan" released

A new trailer for the upcoming Netflix docuseries "Harry and Meghan" has been released. In the clip, Harry accuses the "hierarchy of the family" of "leaking" and the "planting" stories in the press. The first episodes will begin streaming Dec. 8.
