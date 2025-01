New Orleans attack under investigation after driver slams into crowd, killing at least 15 A 42-year-old man intentionally drove a truck into a crowd in New Orleans' famous Bourbon Street on New Year's Day, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens of others. The attack is being investigated as a possible act of terrorism, the FBI said, after weapons and potential improvised explosive devices were found in the vehicle. CBS News' Omar Villafranca reports from New Orleans.