New Hampshire takes center stage in GOP presidential race With less than a week to go until the New Hampshire primary, the pool of Republican presidential hopefuls has shrank, with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley setting her sights on the frontrunner, former President Donald Trump. Both Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stoked new controversy Wednesday by declaring that the U.S. is not a racist country. Caitlin Huey-Burns reports from New Hampshire.