Exhibit allows you to see MLK Jr. in person A revolutionary new exhibit is the first to depict Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in virtual reality, opening at Chicago’s DuSable Museum on Friday. The technology will allow visitors to attend the 1963 March on Washington where Dr. King gave his iconic “I have a dream” speech. Adriana Diaz spoke to the exhibit’s executive producers, award-winning actress Viola Davis and her husband.