New documentary from political consultant James Carville takes viewers behind closed doors James Carville, also known as the "Ragin' Cajun," is one of the rare political consultants who have made a name for themselves in popular culture. His one-of-a-kind personality, full of candor and political force, have kept him in the public eye for decades. Now, he's bringing viewers behind closed doors just ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Michelle Miller has more.