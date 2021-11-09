Live

Watch CBSN Live

New book from sister of late actress Natalie Wood points finger at Robert Wagner

A new book from Hollywood actress Natalie Wood's sister, Lana, takes a look at her mysterious death 40 years ago. Natalie Wood died Thanksgiving weekend in 1981 while on a yacht trip off California's Catalina Island with her then-husband actor Robert Wagner. The death was ruled an accident, but three years ago, he was named a person of interest. 48 Hours correspondent Erin Moriarty spoke to Lana Wood about her book and the investigation.
