Never-before-seen video of Tom Petty at home, while recording "Wildflowers" A new video of Tom Petty's "Wildflowers" features never-before-seen footage of the songwriter at home during the recording of the album by the same name. Petty's estate is releasing "Wildflowers and All The Rest -- Deluxe Edition" on October 16. The new collection will include unreleased tracks, live performances, and recordings made by Petty in his home studio, where he plays each instrument and revises lyrics as he works.