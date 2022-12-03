Watch CBS News

Netherlands, U.S. go head-to-head in World Cup

Team USA plays its first match in the knockout stage against the Netherlands. The United States men's national team has not advanced past the Round of 16 since the 2002 World Cup. Roxana Saberi is in Qatar with a preview of the must-win match up.
