Neil deGrasse Tyson combines science, pop culture and humor in book "To Infinity and Beyond" Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss his new book, "To Infinity and Beyond: A Journey of Cosmic Discovery." He uses a mix of science, pop culture and humor to explain things like what throwing a curveball can teach us about airplanes, and why the planet Mercury's movements are not responsible for any mishaps on Earth.