Natalie Hemby steps into the spotlight with new album, "Pins and Needles" Two-time Grammy winner Natalie Hemby is one of the most acclaimed songwriters in Nashville, known for writing hit songs for Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and Lady Gaga. She's also a member of the country supergroup The Highwomen. Hemby talks with Anthony Mason about finally getting her own moment, with the release of her new album, "Pins and Needles."