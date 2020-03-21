Musicians hold virtual concerts amid pandemic... The cancellations of concerts and music festivals has left many fans feeling disconnected from the artists they love. But on Friday, fans were able to watch performances by Hozier, One Republic, and Erykah Badu thanks to virtual concerts the artists are holding while social distancing. On Monday, you can sing along with country star Brandy Clark. Michelle Miller reports on the performances entertaining hundreds of thousands of fans from their own homes.