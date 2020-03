James McBride pens poignant new novel Classically trained musician, reporter, novelist and teacher James McBride is a modern day renaissance man. McBride's work has taken on some of the most profound issues in American culture, often with a cutting sense of humor. "CBS This Morning: Saturday" co-host Jeff Glor sits down with McBride after he released his first book since winning the National Book Award seven years ago, titled "Deacon King Kong."