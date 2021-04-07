Musical artists back to work healing a country through music at vaccination sites Musicians around the country are trying to ease the nerves of people getting their COVID-19 vaccine by doing what they do best: performing. For many artists, this is their first live performance in over a year. The pandemic has devastated the arts community. Live concerts and theaters have been almost nonexistent. Vladimir Duthiers spoke with a group of New York City artists who are trying to soothe the soul with a little melody.