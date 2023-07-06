Trump Documents Case
"Missing" Texas Teen
Water Chemicals
Cartel Violence
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
First Alzheimer's drug to slow disease gets full FDA approval
Affirmative action in admissions and why military academies are exempted
U.S. expected to announce cluster munitions in new package for Ukraine
Iowa teen gets life in prison for killing Spanish teacher
Florida parents arrested in death of 18-month-old girl left in car overnight
Hong Kong police arrest 4 under national security law
Man was not missing for 8 years as mother claimed, Houston police say
Lawyer allegedly kills father who accused him of stealing from family trust
Twitter threatens lawsuit over Meta's "copycat" Threads, report says
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
A Moment With…
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Much of the U.S. roasts under brutal heat wave
Temperatures topped 90 degrees in more than 31 states Thursday, with many areas seeing heat records broken. Scientists say the concerning heat is likely to be a trend for years to come. Manuel Bojorquez has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On