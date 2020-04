MTV launches "Punk'd" reboot on Quibi starring Chance the Rapper MTV announced the return of the popular TV show "Punk'd," with Chance the Rapper picking up the mantle from former host Ashton Kutcher. The reboot launched on a new streaming service called Quibi, which launched in April and already has nearly three million downloads. Gayle King speaks to Chance and Quibi's founder, Hollywood executive Jeffrey Katzenberg.