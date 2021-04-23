Live

Mourners say final goodbye to Daunte Wright as protesters call for tougher charges against former officer

Just days after a jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of killing George Floyd, mourners in Minneapolis said a final goodbye to 20-year-old Daunte Wright. Wright was killed during a traffic stop when officer Kim Potter allegedly mistook her gun for her Taser. Potter has since resigned and is charged with second-degree manslaughter. CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas joined "CBSN AM" from Minneapolis with more.
