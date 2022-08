Mornings Mixtape: Micky Dolenz on touring alone, keeping The Monkees' legacy alive The Monkees rose to superstardom in the 1960s as a made-for-TV band. CBS News' Anthony Mason talks with Micky Dolenz, the last living member of The Monkees, about his tour, how he's honoring his late bandmates and why the band's music continues to resonate with new audiences more than 50 years later.