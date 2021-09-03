"CBS Mornings"
Hurricane Ida
Afghanistan Turmoil
Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
The Uplift
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
At least 45 dead in Northeast after Ida remnants drench region
Watch Live: Biden travels to Louisiana to survey Hurricane Ida damage
Former Georgia prosecutor indicted over handling of Ahmaud Arbery's case
As the floodwaters rise, few homeowners are prepared
Ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick to face sex abuse charges in court
Democrats vow to protect abortion rights after Supreme Court decision
Ex-nurse pleads guilty in sex assault of incapacitated woman
Terror suspect stabs 6 in New Zealand before police shoot him down
Manchin calls for "strategic pause" on $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill
Afghanistan Turmoil
9-month-old on flight carrying Afghan evacuees dies in Philadelphia
Afghanistan: Latest CBS News Coverage
U.S. effort to resettle Afghan refugees faces major hurdles
U.S. housing 20,000 Afghan evacuees in 5 states, 40,000 overseas
Republicans try to inject Afghanistan oversight into annual defense bill
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs says "we all have pain and anger" after 20-year war in Afghanistan
For the Taliban, taking over was easy. Running a country won't be.
An app is providing crisis alerts in Kabul amid Taliban takeover
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
More than 40 dead in Northeast from Ida
The remnants of Hurricane Ida brought record-breaking rain and flooding to states across the Northeast. The severe weather killed more than 40 people and left hundreds in need of rescue. Correspondent Mola Lenghi reports from New Jersey.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On