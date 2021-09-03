Live

More than 40 dead in Northeast from Ida

The remnants of Hurricane Ida brought record-breaking rain and flooding to states across the Northeast. The severe weather killed more than 40 people and left hundreds in need of rescue. Correspondent Mola Lenghi reports from New Jersey.
