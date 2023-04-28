Watch CBS News

More severe weather rolls through South

Texas was being hit by extreme weather conditions Friday, with rain, hail and possible tornadoes in the forecast. This comes after multiple tornadoes rolled through the Florida Panhandle less than 24 hours earlier. Omar Villafranca has the latest.
