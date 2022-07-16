Watch CBS News

Monkeypox vaccines struggle to meet demand

Federal health officials say more monkeypox vaccine doses are to be sent to states in the coming days to address a recent increase in the rare illness. But getting enough vaccines to meet demand has been a struggle. Tanya Rivero reports.
