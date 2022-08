Monkeypox expands to 48 states, surpasses 5,800 cases As the monkeypox virus quickly spreads in the United States, President Biden has appointed a White House coordinator to oversee the response. Daily cases are doubling roughly every week, and have surpassed 6,300 total across 48 states. Dr. Michael Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss.