MoneyWatch: Nearly half of U.S. companies in the S and P 500 paid more foreign taxes than federal taxes for 2020 New reporting from CBS News MoneyWatch finds that nearly half of the larger U.S. companies in a major index paid more money in foreign taxes than they did in U.S. federal taxes for 2020. Analysis shows that 241 companies paid a combined $73 billion in taxes to foreign governments last year, compared with just $6.7 billion paid in U.S. taxes. CBS News senior MoneyWatch reporter Stephen Gandel joins "CBSN AM" to discuss.