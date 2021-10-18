Free CBS News App
Deepfakes & The Fog Of Truth
Missionaries kidnapped by powerful Haitian gang
The FBI and U.S. State Department have joined efforts to free 17 missionaries who were kidnapped in Haiti. Violence and crime have spun out of control there since Haiti’s president was assassinated in July. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
