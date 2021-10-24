Live

Watch CBSN Live

Michael Keaton: The 60 Minutes interview

Michael Keaton has quietly maintained an A-List career in Hollywood that's still going strong at the age of 70. He opens up to Jon Wertheim about what got him into acting and some of his most memorable roles.
