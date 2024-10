Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa says he's ready to return amid safety concerns Miami Dolphins' star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he's ready and cleared to return after sitting out of the past four games due to a concussion. It was his third in as many seasons. Amid concerns for his safety, Tagovailoa said he will not wear a set of large soft pads known as a Guardian Cap over his helmet. According to NFL research, they can absorb the force of a hit by at least 10%.