Doctor on Merck's antiviral pill for COVID-19, rising death toll in rural areas Merck says clinical trials show its antiviral pill for COVID-19 can reduce hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the virus. Meanwhile, new data shows how hard the virus is hitting rural areas of the U.S. Dr. Ali Mokdad, chief strategy officer for Population Health at the University of Washington, joined CBSN to discuss the latest on the pandemic, plus new research in the medical journal The Lancet about deaths at the hands of police.