Megan Thee Stallion sues blogger for "defamatory falsehoods" related to Tory Lanez shooting Megan Thee Stallion is suing blogger Milagro Gramz, claiming the blogger is purposely spreading false information on behalf of Tory Lanez, who was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020. The lawsuit accuses the blogger of intentionally causing emotional distress by cyberstalking, promoting and sharing deep fake pornography of Megan Thee Stallion and questioning if she was actually shot. Gramz's reps have not commented to CBS News on the lawsuit yet.