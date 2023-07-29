Watch CBS News

Mega Millions jackpot hits $1 billion

The estimated Mega Millions jackpot has crossed the $1 billion mark after no winner emerged in Friday night's drawing. It marks the fifth time in the game's history that the jackpot has surged passed $1 billion.
