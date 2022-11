Meet the father-son team who defied the odds by completing a full Ironman race Jeff and Johnny Agar may not seem like your typical athletes, but with more than 200 races under their belts, they're redefining what it means to be champions. CBS News lead national correspondent David Begnaud sat down with the father-son duo to discuss the inspiring journey that led them to their biggest accomplishment yet: crossing the finish line of a full Ironman race, and in the most incredible way.