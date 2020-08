Media titan Sumner Redstone dies at 97 Sumner Redstone, a titan of the entertainment industry, has died. He was 97. Redstone was chairman emeritus of ViacomCBS, and chairman and CEO of National Amusements, the company’s controlling shareholder. Anthony Mason looks back at Redstone’s beginnings, from taking over his father’s small chain of drive-in theaters to running a media conglomerate.